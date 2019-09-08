Echoing Trump, Israeli leader pushes for election cameras

A worker hangs an election campaign billboard of the Likud party shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and US President Donald Trump in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Sept 8, 2019. Hebrew on billboard reads "Netanyahu, in another league". AP Photo

Taking another page out of President Donald Trump's playbook, Israel's prime minister is trying to pass a law requiring video cameras at Israeli polling stations ahead of next week's vote — an effort that's drawing charges of racism and incitement.

The 11th hour move, allegedly meant to prevent fraud in Arab voting stations, could have a tough time passing parliament on such short notice.

It's nonetheless become an effective campaign tool for embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to galvanize his supporters. During April's vote, Netanyahu's Likud party deployed activists with cameras at polls in Arab communities.

Critics accuse him of diverting attention from a flawed campaign, undermining the country's democratic institutions and potentially setting the stage for a Trump-like rejection of the results if he loses.