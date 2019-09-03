German police say 3 dead in maintenance platform fall

Police say a maintenance platform has fallen from a TV broadcast tower in central Germany, killing three people.

Northern Hesse police said Tuesday that the platform fell from a height of 50 meters (164 feet).

Police said the incident happened at about 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) at the Hoher Meissner broadcast tower, 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Kassel.

First responders are at the scene. An investigation into the cause of the platform's fall is underway.