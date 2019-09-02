ICC judges order prosecutor to review Gaza flotilla decision

Appeals judges have ordered the International Criminal Court's prosecutor to reconsider again her refusal to open a formal investigation into the 2010 storming by Israeli forces of an aid flotilla heading to the Gaza strip.

Presiding Judge Solomy Bossa on Monday ordered Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to decide whether or not to open a formal probe by Dec. 2. The ruling is the latest step in a long legal battle to bring the case before the court.

Bensouda earlier declined a request by the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros to investigate the May 31, 2010, storming of a vessel in the flotilla, which was sailing under a Comoros flag.

Israel is not a member state of the court but its nationals could face charges if Bensouda opens an investigation.