Russian crackdown on protesters seen as intimidation tactic

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, Aidar Gubaidulin waves at the camera as he takes part in a court hearing via a video link in Moscow, Russia. Fourteen Russians have been slapped with charges of rioting stemming from an opposition protest in July in Moscow in a criminal inquiry largely seen as a Kremlin intimidation tactic. AP Photo

In just a few days, Sergei Abanichev was arrested, thrown in jail and charged with a crime that could keep him behind bars for up to eight years — all, he says, for throwing a paper cup into the air at an opposition protest in Moscow.

The 25-year-old sales manager got caught up in an investigation into what Russian authorities describe as rioting. Fourteen people were charged, mostly people with no history of political activism.

Analysts say the probe is an attempt to crack down on anti-Kremlin dissent with trivial accusations that range from throwing the cup to directing the crowd to step off the pavement.

They say those charged appear to have been selected at random, and the charges are aimed at deterring anyone considering joining the weekly protests.