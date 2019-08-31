Polish, German presidents open WWII anniversary observances

The presidents of Germany and Poland opened daylong observances of the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II on Sunday with a ceremony in a central Polish town that was the first target of Nazi Germany's deadly bombings.

The ceremony in Wielun, attended by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, started at 4.40 a.m., the exact hour that, according to survivors, the war's first bombs fell, killing civilians.

The presidents, local officials and residents — among them survivors of the bombings — observed a minute of silence in memory of an estimated 2,000 victims.

In his speech, Duda thanked Steinmeier for his presence at the painful anniversary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Minutes later, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and European Union senior official Frans Timmermans led observances at Westerplatte Peninsula, on the Baltic coast, the site of the war's first battle as Polish troops put up resistance.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and many other leaders will also attend the main event in Warsaw.

President Donald Trump canceled his arrival to deal with Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida.

The invasion of Poland by Nazi German troops on Sept. 1, 1939, marks the outbreak of World War II.

Poland remained under German occupation for more than five years and lost some 6 million citizens, and suffered damaged towns, villages and industry.