France: Manhunt after 1 killed, 6 injured in knife attack

French police are hunting for at least one suspect after a knife attack near Lyon that left one dead and six injured.

An official with the Lyon regional administration told The Associated Press that one suspected assailant was detained and at least one other suspect in the attack on Saturday was on the run.

The official wouldn't give details and says the motive is unknown so far for the violence in the suburb of Villeurbanne. He says national security forces aren't involved in the search, just a few dozen local police officers and a helicopter.

Local police unions say it's too soon to know of any reason to suspect terror.

France remains on high alert after Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016.

The regional official couldn't be named because of French government policy.