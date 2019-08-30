The Latest: Category 4 Dorian menaces, en route to Florida

Georgia Bernard, right, and Ana Perez are among residents filling sandbags to take home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Hallandale Beach, Fla., as the town allowed residents to fill up sandbags until they ran out. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week's worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. AP Photo

The Latest on Hurricane Dorian (all times local):

12:30 a.m.

As Hurricane Dorian makes its way toward Florida's east coast, authorities have begun to schedule mandatory evacuations.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Friday night that a mandatory evacuation for the county's barrier island will take effect 8 a.m. Sunday. The order encompasses the Kennedy Space Center.

Martin County Fire Rescue Chief Bill Schobel said Friday that mandatory evacuations are scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Sunday for the county's barrier islands.

The director of emergency services for Indian River County, Tad Stone, says officials will recommend a voluntary evacuation of the barrier island when hurricane warnings are issued.

Dorian gained Category 4 strength late Friday, clocking top sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph). It's unclear where and how Dorian will hit Florida, but it's expected to threaten the peninsula late Monday or early Tuesday.

___

12:05 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian has gained fearsome new muscle as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, bearing down on the Bahamas as it edges closer to Florida's east coast.

Millions of people in Florida, along with the state's Walt Disney World and President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, are in the potential crosshairs of the hurricane. Forecasters said Dorian gained Category 4 strength late Friday, clocking top sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph).

Forecasters say it's still too early to tell whether Dorian would make a direct hit on the state's east coast or inflict a glancing blow. They note some computer models predict a late turn to the north that would have Dorian hug the coast.