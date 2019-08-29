Nation & World
US military kids rule doesn’t change birthright citizenship
Immigration officials say new rules on obtaining citizenship for children born overseas to U.S. service members don't affect birthright citizenship.
The rules caused confusion among immigration lawyers after a document appeared to show it would affect children of American citizens.
Citizenship and Immigration Services officials say if a child is born overseas to a U.S. citizen who's a service member, then that child will be an American citizen.
The change affects government employees who are green cardholders and have a child while on duty overseas or adopt a child or are the stepparent of a foreign-born child.
Green cardholders need to first apply for a green card for the child before obtaining citizenship and must prove residency.
