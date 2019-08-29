UN envoy hopes for Syria constitution committee next month

This photo released Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 by the opposition Syrian Civil Defense rescue group, also known as White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a civil defense worker cuting metal to reach survivors after airstrikes hit the northern town of Maaret al-Numan, in Idlib province, Syria. Idlib is the Syrian opposition's final stronghold. The opposition Syrian Civil Defense group of first responders said airstrikes on Maaret al-Numan on Wednesday killed 12 people and wounded 34. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)

The U.N. special envoy for Syria says he's "quietly hopeful" the U.N. can announce an agreement to launch a constitutional committee before world leaders gather in late September, a step which could lead to a political solution to end the eight-year conflict.

Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Thursday the package to resolve outstanding names, terms of reference and rules of procedure "is nearly finalized, and the outstanding differences are, in my assessment, comparatively minor."

He criticized the Syrian government offensive in Idlib in northwest Syria, stressing that countering terrorist groups "cannot put three million civilians at risk who have a right to protection" under international law.

"The actions that are killing and displacing them must stop now," Pedersen said. "The situation in Idlib needs a predominantly political solution."