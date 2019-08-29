Yemen colonel: Airstrikes kill at least 30 troops near Aden

In this frame grab from video provided by Yemen Today, Yemeni army vehicles enter Zinjibar, Yemen, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Yemeni officials and local residents say forces loyal to the country's internationally recognized government have wrested control of the capital of southern Abyan province from separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates. They say government forces on Wednesday pushed the UAE-backed militia, known as the Security Belt, out of Zinjibar after clasher that left at least one dead and 30 wounded fighters. (Yemen Today via AP)

A Yemeni commander says airstrikes have hit government forces near the southern port city of Aden to fight separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 30 troops.

Col. Mohamed al-Oban, a commander of the special forces in Abyan province, says the troops were headed toward Aden on Thursday when the airstrikes took place.

He didn't say who was behind the strikes, saying only the planes were from the Saudi-led coalition.

Officials in the UAE, which is also part of the coalition that has been fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels since 2015, declined to immediately comment.

The attack comes a day after government forces pushed into Aden to try and retake the city from UAE-backed southern separatists, their ostensible allies in the coalition against the Houthis.