Married only minutes, Texas newlyweds killed in crash

Police say a Texas newlywed couple still wearing tuxedo and wedding dress was killed in a crash with a truck as their vehicle tried to exit the driveway of the Justice of the Peace.

Orange, Texas, police say 19-year-old Harley Morgan and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux were pronounced dead at the scene Friday by the same judge who married them.

They were hit by a truck towing a trailer carrying a tractor. The force was so great that witnesses said the car flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch.

The mother of the groom, LaShawna Morgan, told the Beaumont Enterprise , "They hadn't even been married for five minutes."

Families of the couple were following them and witnessed the crash.

LaShawna Morgan said: "I had to sit there and watch my two babies die."

