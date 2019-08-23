Court hears appeal in Trump bank subpoenas case

A federal appeals court in New York indicates it'll take a hard look at the legality of congressional subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump's banking records.

Three judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals peppered lawyers for the president and Congress at a Friday hearing. Lawyers for two banks refused to immediately tell the judges if they have Trump's tax returns among their records.

The House Financial Services and Intelligence committees had asked Deutsche Bank and Capital One to turn over records related to Trump's business ventures as they investigate "foreign influence in the U.S. political process."

Trump is challenging the subpoenas along with three of his children.

One judge said the case seems the first of its kind.

A judge ruled earlier this year that the subpoenas were legitimate.