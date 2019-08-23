Israeli teen dies of wounds in West Bank attack; 2 wounded

Israeli soldiers secure an area near Dolev settlement in the West Bank, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, after three Israelis were wounded in an explosion. The Israeli military said it suspects the explosion near Dolev settlement, northwest Jerusalem, to be a Palestinian attack. AP Photo

An explosion Friday near a West Bank settlement that Israel said was a Palestinian attack killed a 17-year-old Israeli girl and wounded her brother and father, Israeli authorities said.

Initially, three Israelis were reported wounded in the blast on Friday near the Dolev settlement, northwest of Jerusalem.

But Israel's rescue service, known as Magen David Adom, later said the girl died of her wounds while her 21-year-old brother was in serious condition. Their 46-year-old father was moderately wounded, it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered condolences to the family and vowed to pursue perpetrators and "strengthen" Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The family was at a water spring when the explosion occurred, according to report. It wasn't immediately clear whether an explosive device was thrown at them or had been planted there earlier.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank in recent weeks, fueled by clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a Jerusalem holy site revered by both.

An off-duty Israeli soldier was killed near the West Bank city of Hebron earlier this month.