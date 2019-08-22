2 more El Salvador ex-officers to face trial in ’81 massacre

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 1992 file photo, forensic anthropologist Claudia Bernard, from Argentina, brushes dirt from human remains, in El Mozote, El Salvador. Two Salvadoran ex-military officers were notified on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 that they will be prosecuted for their alleged participation in the El Mozote massacre, perpetrated by soldiers in 1981 and left an official record of 989 dead peasants over three days in December 1981. AP Photo

Two former military officers in El Salvador will join more than a dozen others in being prosecuted for the 1981 El Mozote massacre, a particularly infamous moment from the Central American nation's civil war.

A judge in San Francisco Gotera notified the two ex-colonels Thursday that they will be tried on the charges of torture, forced disappearance and forced displacement.

Nearly 1,000 rural dwellers were slain by soldiers in the El Mozote massacre.

Soldiers entered the area looking for guerrilla units but killed civilians. Many of the bodies were put inside a church that was then burned. In one mass grave, the remains of 136 children were found with an average age of 6.

Lawyers for the colonels could not immediately be located for comment.