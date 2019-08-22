France presses India to opt for dialogue in Kashmir crisis

French President Emmanuel Macro, left, welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a meeting at the Chateau of Chantilly, north of Paris, Thursday Aug. 22, 2019. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a guest at the G7 in Biarritz. (Pascal Rossignol, Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron has met with India's prime minister, discussing climate and other concerns ahead of the G-7 summit but also pressing for dialogue with Pakistan over the crisis in Kashmir.

The meeting Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was part of a marathon day of diplomacy for Macron, who is touching base with key countries before the weekend summit in Biarritz. Modi will be a special guest there.

Macron met earlier Thursday with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Greece's prime minister.

Macron said he stressed the need for India and Pakistan to resolve differences bilaterally and avoid an escalation.

On Aug. 5, Modi downgraded the autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir and sent thousands of troops to the region.

Modi made no mention of Kashmir in his statement.