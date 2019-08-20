Trump looks to discuss defense, energy with Romanian leader

President Donald Trump walks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis along the Colonnade of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. AP Photo

President Donald Trump met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the White House on Tuesday as the two leaders explore ways to cooperate on defense and energy issues.

Speaking to reporters before their private meeting, Trump said the potential for visiting Romania was something he would discuss with Iohannis. He was also asked if he would raise the topic of fighting corruption in Romania.

"There are a number of really terrific countries like Romania, but they have a tremendous corruption problem. And I've heard you've made tremendous progress," he told Iohannis, who readily agreed.

The two leaders described a strong relationship between the U.S. and Romania.

"I think we are on the right path. A lot of interesting things happening also in your country, but we appreciate the trade," Trump said.

Aides said Trump wants to show the importance of Central Europe to the United States as a security and business partner. The president will be traveling to Poland later this month.