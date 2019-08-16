New Zealand police make arrest after tourist killed in van

Police collect and photograph evidence in the carpark of the Te Toto Gorge lookout on Whaanga Rd, south of Raglan, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. A manhunt was underway in New Zealand after an Australian tourist was killed following what police believe was a random attack on the van that he and his partner were sleeping inside. Alan Gibson

New Zealand police have arrested a 23-year-old man and charged him with murder, bringing relief to a community that was on edge after an Australian tourist was killed in a seemingly random attack.

The man made his first court appearance Saturday and was charged with murder, aggravated robbery and threatening to kill. Police arrested him late Friday after an all-day manhunt.

Police say 33-year-old tourist Sean McKinnon was sleeping in his campervan with his Canadian fiancé near the seaside town of Raglan when a man approached them just after 3 a.m.

Police say the suspect fired at McKinnon and the woman managed to escape. The suspect then stole the van and drove away with the injured tourist inside. McKinnon's body was found in the van in another town hours later.