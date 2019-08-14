The Latest: Police: 6 police officers shot in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police stage as they respond to an active shooting situation, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia. AP Photo

The Latest on several police officers shot in Philadelphia (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A Philadelphia Police sergeant says six police officers have been shot and the suspect is still firing at police.

Sgt. Eric Gripp also tweeted Wednesday that additional officers are receiving treatment for injuries that aren't from gunshots.

Gripp is asking that people continue to stay out of the city's Nicetown neighborhood.

He also said officers were serving a warrant to a home in the northern Philadelphia neighborhood before shots were fired.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports two officers were trapped inside the house when the shooting first started.

Dozens of police officers on foot are lining streets blocks away, some in cars and some on horses.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation.

6:10 p.m.

A Philadelphia Police sergeant says five police officers have been shot in what's still an active shooting situation in the city.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m. that all of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

He also said that the suspect is still firing and warned people to stay out of the Nicetown neighborhood.

The officers have been taken to area hospitals. Temple University Hospital referred questions on the conditions of police officers to police.

A massive police presence remains with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

5:45 p.m.

Authorities say several Philadelphia police officers have been shot in an "active and ongoing" shooting situation in the city.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed the shooting in the Nicetown section of the city.

Temple University tweeted that it has locked down its Health Sciences Center Campus.

Video shows a massive police presence with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a car.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

5:30 p.m.

Authorities say several Philadelphia police officers have been injured in an "active and ongoing" shooting situation in the city.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed the shooting in the Nicetown section of the city but offered no other information.

Video shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.

It's unknown if any police officers have been shot.

5:15 p.m.

Officials say at least one gunman is shooting at police officers in Philadelphia.

A police spokesman confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a gunman was actively shooting at officers in the Nicetown section of the city. The spokesman who was reached on the public affairs phone number offered no other information.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted said there was at least one suspect firing at police officers.

Video shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.

It's unknown if any police officers have been shot.