The Latest: Aid ship rescues more migrants, now carrying 251

In this photo taken Saturday and released Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, a rescue team of the Ocean Viking ship, operated by the NGOs Sos Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, approaches a rubber dinghy with over 80 migrants off the Libyan coast. The Ocean Viking was already carrying over 80 people rescued earlier, and is blocked at sea while it waits to be assigned a safe port. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has triggered a government crisis in Italy, signed Friday a ban on the ship's entry into Italian waters. Hannah Wallace Bowman/MSF

The Latest on Europe's response to mass migration (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

Doctors Without Borders says a ship it operates in the Mediterranean Sea with another humanitarian group has rescued dozens of migrants for a third straight day and now has a total of 251 on board.

Doctors Without Borders tweeted that the Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking picked up 81 people Sunday from an unseaworthy rubber dinghy in international waters off Libya, where many migrant -smugglers are based.

Doctors Without Borders runs Ocean Viking with sea rescue group SOS Mediterranee. It was unclear where or when the ship's passengers might find safe harbor.

Determined to keep aid groups' boats from taking migrants to ports in Italy, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has banned Ocean Viking from the country and its territorial waters.

Salvini also forbid a rescue boat run by the Spanish charity Open Arms to enter Italian territory. Open Arms is carrying 160 people. Most of them were rescued on Aug. 2, and the ship has remained at sea since then after Italy and Malta refused to let it into their ports.

Salvini has demanded that other European Union nations take the rescued migrants.

____

4:55 p.m.

Police in North Macedonia say border patrol officers found 22 migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh packed into an SUV and arrested the driver.

A media statement issued Sunday said the officers made the discovery on Saturday afternoon in southern North Macedonia, near the town of Demir Kapija.

Police allege the migrants entered the country illegally from Greece and say they will be deported back there. The statement says the passengers were taken to a shelter in the border town of Gevgelija.

Thousands of migrants attempt to go from Greece to wealthier European countries along the so-called Western Balkan route even though countries along the way have beefed up their borders.

North Macedonian police said they prevented 10,017 migrants from illegally entering the country in the first half of the year.