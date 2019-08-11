Monsoon rains inundate Pakistan, cause 17 deaths

Monsoon rains have inundated much of Pakistan, leaving large parts of the southern city of Karachi underwater and causing at least 17 deaths.

Rescue official Anwar Kazmi said Sunday that seven people died from electrocution and three people died after a roof collapsed in Karachi. The downpour and flooding began overnight and continued Sunday, with authorities reporting more than 180 millimeters (7 inches) of rain in the port city.

Police officer Idrees Khosa said five people died in a flash flood and another two were electrocuted in Punjab province, which also saw heavy rains.

Pakistan struggles to cope with the yearly monsoon, which runs from July to September and causes flooding across South Asia.