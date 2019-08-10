AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Families gather to remember victims of El Paso shooting

Families of those killed when a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart are gathering at funerals on each side of the U.S.-Mexico border to remember loved ones whose lives told the story of the vibrant region.

The 22 people killed ranged in age from 15 to 90, and included citizens of Mexico and the U.S. Many had deep ties in each country, with family on each side of the border and routines that included crossing the border to shop.

The funeral for 66-year-old Alexander Hoffmann Roth was held Friday afternoon in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, located just across the border from El Paso. Born in postwar Germany, he was serving in the German air force and stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso when he crossed the border into Ciudad Juarez and met the Mexican citizen who would become his wife at a dance club.

"It's an incredible binational place. I've had so many good memories in this area from Juarez and El Paso ... the people, the food, the music, the ambiance, everything, everything is so warm," said his daughter, Elise Hoffmann-Taus. "And this, this really hurts."

Her father, she said, mindful of what had happened in his native country, would often talk about the importance of studying history and warned about the danger of letting hate enter one's heart. He had crossed the border from his home in Ciudad Juarez on Aug. 3 to pick up groceries and medicine when he was killed.

___

Democrats use Iowa event to attack Trump _ not each other

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — The packed field of Democratic presidential candidates descended Friday night on a small, northern Iowa town, delighting a raucous crowd of voters by largely attacking President Donald Trump rather than each other.

Some of the loudest applause at the Wing Ding fundraiser came for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who tailored her message to her rural surroundings, saying she'd stand up for small farmers against "big ag" interests.

"Trade war by tweet is not working for our farmers," she said of Trump's using Twitter to announce tariffs on China, which has stung international markets. "I promise you this, when I'm president, when I negotiate a trade deal there will be independent farmers at the table."

Also energizing the crowd was Mayor Pete Buttigeig of South Bend, Indiana, who accused the president of "coddling white nationalism" and mocked Trump's background in television, saying he wasn't sure if its current occupant had turned the White House into a "reality show" or a "horror show."

"What we're going to do is pick up the remote and change the channel," Buttigeig, the youngest presidential candidate, proclaimed to sustained cheers.

___

Trump-McConnell 2020? Senate leader glues self to president

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's not quite "Trump-McConnell 2020," but it might as well be.

As he runs for reelection, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is positioning himself as the president's wingman, his trusted right hand in Congress, transformed from a behind-the-scenes player into a prominent if sometimes reviled Republican like none other besides Donald Trump himself.

"In Washington, President Trump and I are making America great again!" he declared at a rally in Kentucky, his voice rising over protesters.

Other than Democrat Nancy Pelosi — and more recently Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — no current politician has so quickly become such a high-profile object of partisan scorn. McConnell was heckled last weekend at his home state's annual "Fancy Farm" political picnic, and protesters outside his Louisville house hurled so many profanities that Twitter temporarily shut down his account for posting video of them online.

Undaunted, he revels in the nickname he's given himself — the "Grim Reaper," bragging that he's burying the House Democrats' agenda — though he seems stung by one lobbed by opponents, "Moscow Mitch."

___

China waiting out Hong Kong protests, but backlash may come

BEIJING (AP) — China's central government has dismissed Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as clowns and criminals while bemoaning growing violence surrounding the monthslong demonstrations.

That's partly out of concern that protesters' demands for expanded democracy could inspire like-minded officials and intellectuals on the mainland.

Yet, Beijing shows no signs of preparing for a major crackdown, content instead to ignore the protests in the hopes that frustration will lead to further violence that will eventually turn the territory's silent majority against the movement, according to experts.

"Hong Kong poses a serious problem for the Chinese government. It can't allow the protesters to challenge its authority or deface symbols of its authority unpunished but it also does not want to attempt a military crackdown," said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

Under those circumstances, Beijing would prefer to "isolate and undermine the protesters so the movement in Hong Kong fizzles out," Tsang said.

___

Q&A: Are the Democrats starting impeachment, or not?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The messages coming from House Democrats on impeachment in recent weeks are decidedly confusing.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Democrats need to wait for court decisions before they decide whether to approve articles of impeachment. At the same time, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, said Thursday that what his committee is doing now amounts to "formal impeachment proceedings" — and that Democrats will make a final decision by the end of the year.

So are Democrats starting impeachment, or not? And will President Donald Trump ultimately be removed from office?

Sort of. And almost certainly not.

Questions and answers about the impeachment debate:

___

NKorea fires 2 missiles into sea in likely protest of drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday extended a recent streak of weapons displays by firing what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, according to South Korea's military.

The fifth round of launches in less than three weeks was likely another protest at the slow pace of nuclear negotiations with the United States and the continuance of U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises that the North says are aimed at a northward invasion.

The South's military alerted reporters to the launches hours after President Donald Trump said he received a "beautiful" three-page letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and predicted that they will have more talks to try resolving the nuclear standoff. Trump reiterated that he was not bothered by the flurry of short-range weapons Kim has launched despite the growing threat they pose to U.S. allies in the region, saying Pyongyang has never broken its pledge to pause nuclear tests.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the presumed ballistic missiles were fired from the North's east coast and flew about 400 kilometers (248 miles) on an apogee of 48 kilometers (30 miles), before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Seoul's presidential Blue House said the tests were likely aimed at verifying the reliability of the North's newly developed weapons and also demonstrating displeasure over the military drills.

___

Suspect in deadly California rampage pleads not guilty

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — The suspect in a Southern California stabbing rampage that left four people dead and two injured pleaded not guilty Friday to murder, attempted murder and other counts.

Zachary Castaneda was arraigned in his jail cell instead of court after refusing to leave his jail cell, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a tweet.

Castaneda was arrested Wednesday by police responding to two hours of slashing and stabbing attacks in Garden Grove and Santa Ana.

Authorities said the 33-year-old Castaneda was covered in blood when he was taken into custody after walking out of a 7-Eleven store and dropping a knife and a gun that he'd cut from the belt of a security guard he'd just killed.

The 11 felonies filed against Castaneda also included assault with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily injury, aggravated mayhem, robbery and burglary.

___

Interactive border wall mural tells stories of deported

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana returned Friday to the Mexican beach where her father entered the U.S. illegally before she was born, this time to put final touches on a mural of adults who came to the U.S. illegally as young children and were deported. Visitors who hold up their phones to the painted faces are taken to a website that voices first-person narratives.

There is a deported U.S. veteran. There are two deported mothers with children who were born in the U.S. There is a man who would have been eligible for an Obama-era program to shield people who came to the U.S. when they were very young from deportation, but was deported less than a year before the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, took effect in 2012.

The project blends Mexico's rich history of muralists with what can loosely be called interactive or performance art on the 1,954-mile (3,126-kilometer) U.S.-Mexico border. At the same Tijuana beach during an art festival in 2005, David Smith Jr., known as "The Human Cannonball," flashed his passport, lowered himself into a barrel and was shot over the wall, landing on a net with U.S. Border Patrol agents nearby. In 2017, professional swimmers crossed the border from the U.S. in the Pacific Ocean and landed on the same beach, where a Mexican official greeted them with stamped passports and schoolchildren cheered.

Last month, an artist installed three pink seesaws though a border wall that separates El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

De La Cruz Santana, 28, conceived the interactive mural as part of a doctoral dissertation at University of California, Davis, in Spanish with a focus on literature and immigrant experiences. The faces are affixed with barcodes that link to audio on the project website. Her dissertation will include written arguments for DACA-style benefits to anyone who comes to the U.S. as a young child, without any of the disqualifiers like criminal history that former President Barack Obama included.

___

Families mourn as funerals begin for Dayton shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Families and friends left mourning lives lost in the Dayton mass shooting will begin to bury the dead.

Funerals are scheduled Saturday for six of the nine people killed in Sunday's attack, which also left more than 30 injured.

The remembrances will take place at churches and funeral homes around the Dayton area, as well as in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Another two services are scheduled for Monday.

No arrangements have yet been made public for the ninth victim, Megan Betts, the sister of the shooter.

___

