White Maryland officer convicted of assaulting black suspect

A white Maryland police officer has been convicted of assault and misconduct after being accused of repeatedly punching a black suspect who was handcuffed and seat-belted in a police vehicle.

The state's attorney for Prince George's County says a judge found Corporal Stephen Downey guilty Thursday after a three-day bench trial.

Downey faces up to 10 years in prison on the assault charge when sentenced in October.

Downey was one of several officers who responded to call at a CVS pharmacy in Temple Hills in October 2018.

Authorities say he punched Andre Verdier in the face several times after Verdier complained that his handcuffs were too tight.

Prosecutors dropped a burglary charge against Verdier a month later.