Malaysia probes criminal element in UK girl’s disappearance

A member of the People's Volunteer Corps (RELA) gestures to journalists as members of rescue team enter a forest to conduct a search operation for a missing British girl, in Seremban, Malaysia, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. A 15-year-old London girl disappeared from a Malaysian resort over the weekend, with the girl's family saying they believe she was abducted and police saying there was no indication that had happened. AP Photo

Malaysian police say fingerprints have been found in a forest resort where a 15-year-old London girl was reported missing and they do not rule out a possible criminal element.

Police earlier said there were no initial signs of foul play in Nora Anne Quoirin's disappearance from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state Sunday morning. Her family discovered her missing from her bedroom with the window left open and say they considered it a criminal matter.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman says a police forensic team is analyzing fingerprints found in the resort but declined to give details.

He said Wednesday investigators are "not ruling out any possibility" including a criminal element although the case is still classified as a missing person.