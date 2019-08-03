Sanchez, Astros throw combined no-hitter against Mariners

Houston Astros starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez stretches on the mound during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Houston. AP Photo

Aaron Sanchez looked like a reinvented pitcher in his Houston debut, throwing six stellar innings to start the Astros on a combined no-hitter Saturday night in a 9-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Sanchez was an All-Star in 2016 and led the American League in ERA, but he's struggled this season and had lost 13 straight decisions to lead the majors with 14 losses. But three days after he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline, the 27-year-old right-hander teamed with Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski to shut down the Mariners.

It was the second time in less than a month the Mariners were no-hit by multiple pitchers. The Angels used two pitchers in a combined no-hitter July 12 against Seattle on a night when they honored late left-hander Tyler Skaggs by all wearing his No. 45 in their first home game since his death.

Mike Fiers pitched the previous no-hitter for Houston against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 21, 2015.