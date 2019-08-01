Boris Johnson’s party suffers defeat in UK special election

Liberal Democrats' Jane Dodds, centre, celebrates with supporters as she wins the seat in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, Wales Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. After a first week in office that saw him booed in Scotland and berated in Belfast, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was facing his first electoral test on Thursday, a special election that could see his Conservative government's working majority in Parliament cut to just one vote. Ben Birchall

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's governing Conservative Party has a lost a special election, leaving it with a wafer-thin working majority in Parliament of just one vote.

Jane Dodds of the opposition Liberal Democrats won the Brecon and Radnorshire constituency in Wales with 43% of the vote. Conservative Chris Davies, who was fighting to retain the seat after being ejected for expenses fraud, got 39%.

The pro-EU Liberal Democrats have seen their support surge across Britain as Brexit looms.

The result, announced early Friday, makes it harder for Johnson's government to pass laws and win votes, with Brexit less than three months away.

Johnson says Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal. But Parliament is likely to try to thwart his plans.