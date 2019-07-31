Bus strikes roadside bomb in Afghanistan, 32 killed

A roadside bomb tore through a bus in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people, including women and children, a provincial official said.

Mohibullah Mohib, spokesman for the police chief in Farah province, said 15 other people were wounded, with most in critical condition.

The bus was traveling on a main highway between the western city of Herat and the southern city of Kandahar.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but Taliban insurgents operate in the region and frequently use roadside bombs to target government officials and security forces. The Taliban have kept up a steady tempo of attacks even as they have held several rounds of peace talks with the United States aimed at ending the 18-year war.