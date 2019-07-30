AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'

DETROIT (AP) — The signature domestic proposal by the leading progressive candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination came under withering attack from moderates Tuesday in a debate that laid bare the struggle between a call for revolutionary policies and a desperate desire to defeat President Donald Trump.

Standing side by side at center stage, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slapped back against their more cautious rivals who ridiculed "Medicare for All" and warned that "wish-list economics" would jeopardize Democrats' chances for taking the White House in 2020.

"I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for," said Warren, a Massachusetts senator, decrying Democratic "spinelessness."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sanders, a Vermont senator, agreed: "I get a little bit tired of Democrats afraid of big ideas."

A full six months before the first votes are cast, the tug-of-war over the future of the party pits pragmatism against ideological purity as voters navigate a crowded Democratic field divided by age, race, sex and ideology. The fight with the political left was the dominant subplot on the first night of the second round of Democratic debates, which was notable as much for its tension as its substance.

___

AP FACT CHECK: Off notes from Dems on climate, economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential contenders struck off notes on the science of global warming and the state of the economy in their Detroit debate Tuesday night.

As much as scientists see the need for action on climate change, they don't lay out a looming point of no return , as Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke asserted. Bernie Sanders almost certainly overstated how much new income is soaked up by the richest Americans.

A look at some of their statements in the opening night of the second round of debates, with 10 more Democrats taking the stage Wednesday:

CLIMATE

BETO O'ROURKE, former U.S. representative from Texas, on global warming: "I listen to scientists on this and they're very clear: We don't have more than 10 years to get this right. And we won't meet that challenge with half-steps, half-measures or only half the country."

___

ACLU: 911 children split at border since 2018 court order

SAN DIEGO (AP) — More than 900 children, including babies and toddlers, were separated from their parents at the border in the year after a judge ordered the practice be sharply curtailed, the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday in a legal attack that will invite more scrutiny of the Trump administration's widely criticized tactics.

The ACLU said the administration is separating families over dubious allegations and minor transgressions including traffic offenses. It asked a judge to rule on whether the 911 separations from June 28, 2018, to June 29 of this year were justified.

In June 2018 — days after President Donald Trump retreated amid an international uproar — U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ordered that the practice of splitting up families at the border be halted except in limited circumstances, like threats to child safety. The judge left individual decisions to the administration's discretion.

Since then, a parent was separated for having damaged property valued at $5, the ACLU said. A 1-year-old was separated after an official criticized her father for letting her sleep with a wet diaper.

In another case, a 2-year-old Guatemalan girl was separated from her father after authorities examined her for a fever and diaper rash and found she was malnourished and underdeveloped, the ACLU said. The father, who came from an "extraordinarily impoverished community" rife with malnutrition, was accused of neglect.

___

Seoul: North Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast Wednesday, South Korea's military said, its second weapons test in less than a week. North Korea is angry over planned U.S.-South Korean military drills and may be trying to boost pressure on the United States to win concessions as the rivals struggle to set up talks over the North's nuclear weapons.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday's missiles were launched from Wonsan, a city the North pushes as a vacation destination but that it also uses as a regular launch site. The joint chiefs' statement said both missiles were believed to have flown about 250 kilometers (155 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 kilometers (19 miles) and that the South Korean and U.S. militaries were trying to gather more details.

"The North's repeated missile launches are not helpful to efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula, and we urge (North Korea) to stop this kind of behavior," the statement said. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe briefly told reporters the launches were "no threat to Japanese national security."

Six days earlier, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles that Seoul officials said flew 600 kilometers (370 miles) before landing in the sea.

U.N. Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from using ballistic technology in any weapons launches. But it's unlikely that the nation, already under 11 rounds of U.N. sanctions, will be hit with fresh punitive measures. Past sanctions were imposed only when the North conducted long-range ballistic launches.

___

FBI calls killer at California festival 'kind of a loner'

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — The 19-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Northern California food festival was "kind of a loner" and much of his life was shrouded in mystery, the FBI said Tuesday as investigators searched for a motive.

Police believe Santino William Legan fired randomly Sunday, killing three people, after cutting through a fence to get into the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Officers patrolling the popular event responded within a minute and killed him.

Legan grew up in Gilroy and was recently living in Nevada, where he purchased two guns — the AK-47-style semi-automatic rifle he used in the attack and a shotgun that was found in his car near the festival, authorities said.

A bag of ammunition was found in a creek near the fence, police said.

"We understand him to be kind of a loner," said Craig Fair, deputy special agent in charge of the FBI's San Francisco Division. "People who act alone are exceptionally dangerous because they ... may not communicate their plans, intentions, mindset — they may not impart that on other people."

___

Judge rejects Democrats case against Trump 2016 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats' claims that President Donald Trump's campaign conspired with Russia were tossed out Tuesday by a judge who noted there were no allegations that anyone from the campaign stole documents from the Democratic National Committee.

The lawsuit brought by the committee alleged that Trump's campaign conspired with Russia, WikiLeaks, Trump's son-in-law and others. Trump's campaign and lawyers for the other defendants denied the allegations.

U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl said Russia was "undoubtably" the primary wrongdoer in the alleged criminal enterprise, but the country can't be sued in U.S. courts except in special circumstances not present in this case.

Meanwhile, he said the actions of the Trump campaign and others were protected by the First Amendment.

"In sum, the DNC does not allege any facts to show plausibly that any of the defendants, other than the Russia Federation, had any role in hacking the DNC's computers or stealing its information," Koeltl wrote. "It attributes that conduct only to the Russian Federation.

___

Q&A: What to know about the Capital One data breach

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the country's biggest credit card issuers, Capital One Financial, is the latest big business to be hit by a data breach, disclosing that roughly 100 million people had some personal information stolen by a hacker.

The alleged hacker, Paige A. Thompson, obtained Social Security and bank account numbers in some instances, as well other information such as names, birthdates, credit scores and self-reported income, the bank said Monday. It said no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised.

Capital One Financial is just the latest business to suffer a data breach. Only last week Equifax, the credit reporting company, announced a $700 million settlement over its own 2017 data breach that impacted half of the U.S. population. Other companies that have had breaches include the hotel chain Marriott, retail giants Home Depot and Target.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Thompson, 33, who uses the online handle "erratic," allegedly obtained access to Capital One data stored on Amazon's cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services in March. She downloaded the data and stored it on her own servers, according to the complaint.

___

Trump 'rodent' tweets ring true at Kushner-owned apartments

BALTIMORE (AP) — Davon Jones doesn't have to look far to see the irony in President Donald Trump's tweets that Baltimore is a "rat and rodent infested mess." His apartment owned by the president's son-in-law has been invaded by mice since he moved in a year ago.

"I don't know how they come in," Jones says. "Every time I catch them, they come right back."

Jared Kushner's family real estate firm owns thousands of apartments and townhomes in the Baltimore area, and some have been criticized for the same kind of disrepair and neglect that the president has accused local leaders of failing to address. Residents have complained about mold, bedbugs, leaks and, yes, mice — plenty of mice. And they say management appears in no hurry to fix the problems.

"They don't care," says Dezmond James, who says he has spotted as many as three mice a week since he moved in to the Commons at White Marsh in suburban Middle River four years ago.

James says he sees a massive contradiction in Trump's much-publicized tweets laying the blame for Baltimore's poverty, crime and rodent problems on frequent antagonist Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings. Trump, he said, should look more at what he — and specifically Kushner — could do about it.

___

She advocates for the 'forgotten': Salvadorans in US jails

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Carlos thought his life was over when in 1993 a Los Angeles judge sentenced him to 45 years in prison for murder.

But after more than two decades at the Correctional Training Facility in California, commonly known as Soledad State Prison, he was visited by a fellow Salvadoran woman who gave him hope.

"She told me my family was waiting for me. She told me to do productive things," said the 50-year-old, who was released in February after serving 26 years of his sentence and deported to El Salvador. There he lives in his sister's house in his hometown and does gardening and repairs furniture.

Carlos is one of dozens of Salvadorans helped by Elizza Jurado to get out of U.S. jails so they can start a new life in El Salvador, a country hit by poverty and violence, but where she thinks they can move on with help from their families. Carlos asked that his last name not be used for safety reasons.

Jurado, a 62-year-old Salvadoran sociologist, says she feels the need to advocate for her "forgotten" compatriots behind bars in California, who she believes deserve a second chance. They are old or sick, or some committed their crimes as minors. Others, after decades in prison, have obtained school degrees or learned a trade. Jurado, who mostly depends on the support of the inmates' families and has hardly anyone to help her, wonders for how long she will be able to lobby for them.

___

Producer of 1969's Woodstock calls it a lesson in community

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A producer of the 1969 Woodstock festival says he's come to appreciate how a community can be born of difficulty.

Joel Rosenman said Tuesday he was so immersed in pulling off the massive event he didn't realize people "were having the time of their life" despite a myriad of uncomfortable problems at the rural New York location.

Among the newspaper headlines that added to the pressure: "Hippies mired in sea of mud."

While concertgoers reveled in the music of artists including Jimi Hendrix and The Who, concertgoers also banded together to cope with food shortages, rain and more, said Rosenman. He helped conceive the concert that drew some 500,000 people.

Screening filmmaker Barack Goodman's new PBS documentary about it gave him new insight into its message that reverberates today, Rosenman said.