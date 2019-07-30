Green has ankle surgery, expected to miss Bengals’ opener

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) leaves practice early with an injury to his left ankle area during NFL football training camp at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Sam Greene

A.J. Green had ankle surgery and is expected to miss the start of the Bengals' season.

Green hurt his left ankle during the opening practice of camp Saturday in Dayton, landing awkwardly after cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped into the star receiver while breaking up a pass.

Coach Zac Taylor said Green had surgery Tuesday morning. He's hopeful that Green won't miss "more than a couple of games." Cincinnati opens the season at Seattle on Sept. 8, then hosts San Francisco followed by road games against Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

It's the second straight season that Green has suffered a significant injury. He had surgery to repair an injury to his right big toe that sidelined him for half of last season.