Indonesia arrests British man in Bali for drugs, porn

An alleged British fugitive was arrested in Bali with pornography and drugs, Indonesian authorities said Tuesday, after U.K. media reported that the man was selling explicit videos of himself online to fund an extravagant lifestyle on the island.

Immigration official Amran Aris said that based on British media reports, the 31-year-old man, Terrence David Murrell, is wanted by police in the U.K.

Authorities cited a British media report that Murrell, a model and bodybuilder, fled the U.K. to avoid a prison sentence for selling steroids.

Murrell was paraded at a news conference Tuesday where Aris described pornography on the suspect's cellphone as "deviant."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Indonesia, a socially conservative country, has strict laws against narcotics and the production and distribution of pornography.

"About his pornographic content, I did not say that it was made in Bali," Aris said. "I don't know that it was Indonesia or Thailand and the place where the crime was committed needs further police investigation."

Murrell was arrested on Sunday in Bali, the top tourist destination in Indonesia, and had overstayed his Indonesian tourist visa by more than 150 days. He tested positive for drugs, Aris said, and also had various paraphernalia for drug use.

"We are still investigating the porn content, including digital forensic examinations to prove pornography law violation," said Denpasar chief police detective Wayan Artha Ariawan. "At this moment, he could face immigration violation and illegal drugs use (charges)."