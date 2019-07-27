Off-duty Los Angeles police officer fatally shot

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot and killed at a Lincoln Heights taco stand early Saturday and authorities are searching for a suspect.

Acting Police Chief Beatrice Girmala said a civilian flagged down a motorcycle officer at around 1 a.m. Saturday and reported shots fired. The officer found two men had been shot.

The off-duty officer died from his wounds and the other man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Authorities have not released the officer's name pending notification of his next of kin.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the officer had been out with his girlfriend and two of her brothers when he was shot trying to leave the restaurant.

In a tweet, Mayor Eric Garcetti called it a senseless murder and a "reminder of the dangers that officers face every moment they wear the badge."

Chief Michel Moore asked for the public's help finding the killer.