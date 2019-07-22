AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Puerto Rico prepares for massive protest to expel governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico braced early Monday for what many people expected to be one of the biggest protests ever seen in the U.S. territory as irate islanders pledged to drive Gov. Ricardo Rosselló from office.

Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to take over one of the island's busiest highways Monday morning to press demands for the resignation of Rosselló over an obscenity-laced leaked online chat the governor had with allies as well as federal corruption charges leveled against his administration.

The anticipated march in the capital of San Juan came a day after Rosselló announced that he would not quit, but sought to calm the unrest by promising not to seek reelection or continue as head of his pro-statehood political party. That only further angered his critics, who have mounted street demonstrations for more than a week.

"The people are not going to go away," said Johanna Soto, of the northeastern city of Carolina. "That's what he's hoping for, but we outnumber him."

Organizers labeled the planned road shutdown "660,510 + 1," which represents the number of people who voted for Rosselló plus one more to reject his argument that he is not resigning because he was chosen by the people.

House Republicans vow tough questions for Mueller at hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are pledging tough questioning of special counsel Robert Mueller when he testifies before Congress this week as Democrats plan to air evidence of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump in a potentially last-ditch bid to impeach him.

Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on House Judiciary Committee, said the American public is growing weary of the Russia investigation three months after the release of the special counsel's 448-page report and that "any thought of impeachment is waning." He said Republicans will be focused on making clear that the report represents a "final episode" in the Russia probe, which he described as flawed.

"Remember, the Mueller report is a one-sided report," Collins said. "It has not been questioned from the other side. This is our chance to do that."

Days before back-to-back hearings Wednesday, both sides seemed to agree that Mueller's testimony could be pivotal in shifting public opinion on the question of "holding the president accountable."

"This is a president who has violated the law 6 ways from Sunday," said New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the Judiciary Committee. He argued that Mueller's report lays out "very substantial evidence" that Trump is guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors," the constitutional standard for impeachment.

China lashes out at Hong Kong protest targeting its office

HONG KONG (AP) — China on Monday harshly criticized a weekend demonstration in which eggs were thrown at its office in Hong Kong, accusing the demonstrators of violence without mentioning a violent attack against protesters and civilians the same night.

A group of protesters targeted China's liaison office on Sunday night after more than 100,000 people marched through the city to demand democracy and an investigation into the use of force by police to disperse crowds at earlier protests.

The official People's Daily newspaper, in a front-page commentary headlined "Central Authority Cannot Be Challenged," called the protesters' actions "intolerable."

Later Sunday, protesters trying to return home were attacked inside a subway station by assailants who appeared to be targeting pro-democracy demonstrators. At least 45 people were injured, of whom 22 remained hospitalized Monday morning, including one man in critical condition, the Hospital Authority said.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said allegations that police colluded with the assailants were "unfounded."

Israeli crews demolish Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli work crews on Monday began demolishing dozens of Palestinian homes in an east Jerusalem neighborhood, in one of the largest operations of its kind in years.

The demolitions capped a years-long legal battle over the buildings, built along the invisible line straddling the city and the occupied West Bank. Israel says the buildings were erected too close to its West Bank separation barrier. Residents say the buildings are on West Bank land, and the Palestinian Authority gave them construction permits.

In the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision clearing the way for the demolitions, Israeli work crews moved into the neighborhood overnight. Massive construction vehicles smashed through the roofs of several buildings, and large excavators were digging through the rubble.

Gilad Erdan, Israel's minister of public security, said the Supreme Court ruled the illegal construction "constitutes a severe security threat and can provide cover to suicide bombers and other terrorists hiding among civilian population."

He said that those who built houses along the separation barrier "took the law into their own hands."

Israeli probes into deaths of Palestinians often go nowhere

JALAZON REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Hamedo Fakhouri clearly remembers the moment when the young Palestinian who worked at his neighborhood coffee shop was shot dead.

Israeli troops were lingering after an overnight arrest raid in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem when he noticed the mentally disabled Mohammed Habali limp up the street with his wooden walking stick. Seconds later, he heard gunshots and spun around to see Habali collapse.

"I cannot forget and will not forget how this poor man was killed," said Fakhouri.

Surveillance videos of the shooting drew outrage from Palestinians and human rights groups. Soon after, the Israeli military launched an investigation.

Witnesses say Habali was killed by Israeli troops. The military has acknowledged its forces opened fire and has not disputed the cause of his death. But seven months later, the investigation into whether soldiers were criminally at fault shows no signs of progress, illustrating what critics say is a disturbing pattern.

Teen mom, newborn eye new life from Tijuana migrant shelter

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The tiny, month-old boy slept soundly on the bottom bunk, seemingly undisturbed by the squealing Central American toddlers running by and a kitten leaping from the neighboring bed.

About 25 people sleep in the cinderblock room crammed with seven bunkbeds at a Tijuana shelter overflowing with migrants, primarily from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador but also from as far away as Africa. Each bunk bed is like a makeshift home where families pass their days waiting — waiting for their number to be called at the U.S.-Mexico border so they can apply for asylum in the United States, or waiting on a Mexican visa to be able to work.

More people arrive each day and now their future is even more uncertain. Under a new Trump administration policy announced last week, migrants who pass through another country — like Mexico — on their way to the U.S. will be ineligible for asylum.

For 16-year-old Milagro de Jesús Henríquez Ayala, her cramped corner bunk covered in eight backpacks with donated diapers, toys and clothing is not the ideal spot for raising her newborn son, but it is the best place she has found since she left her violent homeland of El Salvador with her younger sister, Xiomara, after gangs threatened their family.

The sisters, who were 15 and 13 at the time, were part of an untold number of Central American minors who traveled without their parents, accompanied only by other migrants, in a caravan that crossed Mexico and landed in this crime-ridden city in November. Henríquez Ayala became pregnant by her then-boyfriend during the trip, before arriving in Tijuana.

Syrian activists say airstrike killed 16 in rebel-held town

BEIRUT (AP) — An airstrike struck a busy market in a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria on Monday, killing at least 16 people, according to opposition activists and a war monitoring group.

The airstrike took place in the town of Maaret al-Numan and also wounded more than 30 people, according to the reports from the region which has witnessed intensive airstrikes and bombardment on daily basis as Syrian troops, backed by Russian air cover, try to push their way into the enclave near the Turkish border.

Idlib province, in the northwestern corner of Syria, is the last major rebel stronghold in the country outside the control of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Syrian government forces launched their offensive in Idlib province in late April and fighting has killed more than 2,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

But the troops have made little progress since the push started.

IAEA says its 72-year-old chief, Yukiya Amano, has died

VIENNA (AP) — Yukiya Amano, the International Atomic Energy Agency's director general, has died at 72, the agency announced Monday.

Amano, a former Japanese diplomat, had extensive experience in disarmament and non-proliferation diplomacy, as well as nuclear energy issues, and had been chief of the key agency that regulates nuclear issues worldwide since 2009.

The news of his death comes at a time of increasing concern and escalating tensions about Iran's nuclear program after the United States left a 2015 deal with world powers that restricted the country's nuclear uranium enrichment. Amano was heavily involved in the yearslong negotiations that led to the Iran nuclear treaty.

The Secretariat did not give a cause of death for Amano, or say when he died. The IAEA said its flag will be lowered to half-mast.

The agency said he was planning to write soon to the agency's board of governors announcing his decision to step down. It released part of that letter, in which Amano praised the agency for delivering "concrete results to achieve the objective of 'Atoms for Peace and Development' plan."

Scion of wealthy NYC family, Morgenthau was DA for decades

NEW YORK (AP) — He seemed almost like he was out of Central Casting — tall and patrician, with a cultivated above-the-fray presence. And in fact, former Manhattan District Attorney Robert M. Morgenthau inspired some television casting of his own, as the model for the avuncular character of prosecutor Adam Schiff, played by actor Steven Hill on the long-running television series, "Law and Order."

"Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf called Morgenthau "the greatest district attorney in the history of New York."

Morgenthau, who died Sunday at 99, just 10 days before turning 100, spent nearly half his life jailing criminals from mob kingpins and drug-dealing killers to a tax-dodging Harvard dean.

He served as U.S. Attorney for New York's southern district during the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, returned to law enforcement as Manhattan's top state prosecutor in 1974 and didn't leave for 35 years, with his office handling around 100,000 criminal cases yearly.

In 2005, at age 86, Morgenthau was elected for the eighth and last time, turning back a challenge from Leslie Crocker Snyder, a popular former state judge who tried without success to turn his age and lengthy tenure into campaign issues.

Tokyo 1-Year Out: Scandal, high costs but unrivaled demand

TOKYO (AP) — Despite scandals, rising costs and doubts about the economic payoff, the Tokyo Olympics will be a must-see event — if you can find a ticket or a hotel room — when they open in a year.

Tokyo was supposed to be a "safe pair of hands" after Rio de Janeiro's corruption and near-meltdown three years ago.

Mostly, it has been.

Local sponsorship revenue has passed $3 billion, about three times more than any previous games, driven by Japan's giant advertising and marketing company Dentsu Inc., the exclusive marketing agency for the Tokyo Games caught in a French probe into alleged vote-buying connected with Tokyo winning the 2020 Olympics.

Ticket demand is unprecedented and few Japanese can even get them. Estimates suggest up to 90% of Japan residents who applied were unsuccessful in the first phase of a ticket lottery in June. Tickets prices are sure to soar with scalping a certainty, though Japan just passed a law banning the practice.