Libyans say they extradited Manchester bomber’s brother

A Libyan militia said it extradited the brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber on Wednesday to face charges in the United Kingdom.

Ahmed Bin Salem, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Special Deterrence Force, said they extradited Hashem Abedi following a court order. The militia is allied with a U.N.-recognized government in the capital.

Hashem Abedi is the brother of Salman Abedi, who set off the bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017. The blast killed 22 people and wounded hundreds. British authorities have sought Hashem's extradition for nearly two years, saying he was involved in the attack.

Both Hashem, who was then 18 years old, and the boys' father, Ramadan Abedi, were detained by Libyan forces shortly after the attack. Hashem told investigators that both he and his brother belonged to the Islamic State group and that he knew about the attack, the Special Deterrence Force said at the time. The father was not charged and was later released.

The arrest warrant for Hashem Abedi was issued by a Westminster Magistrates' Court judge and approved by the home secretary. Greater Manchester Police had no immediate comment.

The Tripoli government is currently seeking Western support as it battles forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter, a veteran Libyan general who launched an offensive against the capital in April. The Special Deterrence Force is one of several militias loosely aligned with the government that are battling Hifter's forces.

Libya slid into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi and has become a haven for armed groups.