AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump renews racist criticism, says many agree with him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defiant in the face of widespread criticism, President Donald Trump renewed his belligerent call for four Democratic congresswomen of color to get out of the U.S. "right now," cementing his position as the most willing U.S. leader in generations to stoke the discord that helped send him to the White House.

Content to gamble that a sizable chunk of the electorate embraces his tweets that have been widely denounced as racist , the president made clear that he has no qualms about exploiting racial divisions once again.

"It doesn't concern me because many people agree with me," Trump said Monday at the White House. "A lot of people love it, by the way."

The episode served notice that Trump is willing to again rely on incendiary rhetoric on issues of race and immigration to preserve his political base in the leadup to the 2020 election.

There was near unanimous condemnation from Democrats for Trump's comments and a rumble of discontent from a subset of Republicans — but notably not from the party's congressional leaders.

___

Polls show sour views of race relations in Trump's America

Even before President Donald Trump's racist tweets toward four Democratic congresswomen of color, Americans considered race relations in the United States to be generally bad — and said that Trump has been making them worse.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the congresswomen should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from, despite the fact that all are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.

Since his election, polling has shown Americans wary of Trump when it comes to race. But views of the president, racism in the U.S. and what defines American culture vary significantly based on political alignment.

What polls show:

RACE RELATIONS IN THE TRUMP ERA

___

Trump tweets send stinging message to countless Americans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When President Donald Trump tweeted that four congresswomen should "go back" where they came from, Erika Almiron was reminded of the first time she heard the same comments. She was a new fourth-grader at a predominantly white Italian-Catholic school.

Since then, the daughter of immigrants from Paraguay has heard the remark dozens of times. "I was like, 'I was born in South Philly, so what do you want me to do?'" said Almiron, now 42 and an immigrant-rights worker in Philadelphia.

For countless Americans, Trump's words on Sunday sent a stinging message that they are not fully welcome in their own country. His comments echoed painful remarks they have heard throughout their lives. But this time, they came not from a stranger or even a political candidate, but straight from the occupant of the Oval Office.

Trump "feels so emboldened to believe that he has the right to be here and other people don't, and he gets to determine what that looks like," Almiron said.

The president doubled down on his remarks Monday, telling reporters that if the lawmakers "hate our country," they can leave. He defended his tweets by saying the backlash he received "doesn't concern me because many people agree with me."

___

Making an immigration arrest requires hours of surveillance

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — Two immigration officers had been parked outside a home well before dawn when their target — a Mexican man convicted of driving under the influence in 2015 — appeared to emerge as the sun illuminated a gray sky.

"I'm going to do a vehicle stop," an officer radioed. "I'm right behind you," said another, lights flashing as they ordered the driver into a liquor store parking lot.

As it turned out, the man they pulled over was not the one they were looking for. But he happened to be in the country illegally, too, and was taken into custody.

The arrest last week near San Diego illustrates how President Donald Trump's pledge to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. without legal permission would be highly impractical to carry out, maybe impossible. For U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, picking up people is a time-consuming, labor-intensive and not-always-successful task.

An arrest of just one immigrant often requires days of surveillance.

___

Top Iran diplomat says talks on ballistic missiles possible

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's foreign minister has suggested for the first time that the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile program could be up for negotiations with the U.S., a possible opening for talks as tensions remain high between Tehran and Washington over the collapsing nuclear deal.

Mohammad Javad Zarif offered an initially high price for such negotiations — the halt of American arms sales to both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two key U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf.

But the fact that he mentioned it at all potentially represents a change in policy. The country's ballistic missile program remains under control of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The comment comes as Iran continues its own high-pressure campaign over its nuclear program after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord over a year ago.

Recently, Iran has inched its uranium production and enrichment over the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal, trying to put more pressure on Europe to offer it better terms and allow it to sell its crude oil abroad.

___

Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayer-funded family planning clinics must stop referring women for abortions immediately, the Trump administration said Monday, declaring it will begin enforcing a new regulation hailed by religious conservatives and denounced by medical organizations and women's rights groups.

The head of a national umbrella group representing the clinics said the administration is following "an ideological agenda" that could disrupt basic health care for many low-income women.

Ahead of a planned conference Tuesday with the clinics, the Health and Human Services Department formally notified them that it will begin enforcing the ban on abortion referrals, along with a requirement that clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions. Another requirement that both kinds of facilities cannot be under the same roof would take effect next year.

The rule is widely seen as a blow against Planned Parenthood, which provides taxpayer-funded family planning and basic health care to low-income women, as well as abortions that must be paid for separately. The organization is a mainstay of the federally funded family planning program and it has threatened to quit over the issue.

Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen said in a statement that "our doors are still open" as her organization and other groups seek to overturn the regulations in federal court. "We will not stop fighting for all those across the country in need of essential care," Wen said.

___

Facebook's new currency plan is under scrutiny in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook's ambitious plan to create a financial eco-system based on a digital currency faces questions from lawmakers, as it's shadowed by negative comments from President Donald Trump, his treasury secretary and the head of the Federal Reserve.

Congress begins two days of hearings Tuesday on the currency planned by Facebook, to be called Libra, starting with the Senate Banking Committee. Meanwhile, a House Judiciary subcommittee will extend its bipartisan investigation of the market power of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple.

Trump tweeted last week that the new currency, Libra, "will have little standing or dependability." Both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chair Jerome Powell have expressed serious concerns recently that Libra could be used for illicit activity.

The Treasury Department has "very serious concerns that Libra could be misused by money launderers and terrorist financers," Mnuchin told reporters at the White House on Monday. "This is indeed a national security issue."

Facebook has "a lot of work to do before we get to the point where we're comfortable with it," Mnuchin said.

___

'Chatgate' scandal throws Puerto Rico's governor into crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nearly two years ago, Hurricane María exposed the raw dysfunction of Puerto Rico, collapsing long-neglected infrastructure and leaving several thousand dead on Gov. Ricardo Rosselló's watch. Last week, two of his top former officials were arrested by the FBI on corruption charges.

But the scandal that is threatening to buckle the boyish 40-year-old governor centers on a profanity-laced and at times misogynistic online chat with nine other male members of his administration in which some of the U.S. territory's most powerful men act like a bunch of teenagers. The leak of at least 889 pages of the private chat has sunk Rosselló into the deepest crisis of his career.

In the chats on the encrypted messaging app Telegram, Rosselló calls one New York female politician of Puerto Rican background a "whore," describes another as a "daughter of a bitch" and makes fun of an obese man he posed with in a photo. The chat also contains vulgar references to Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin's homosexuality and a series of emojis of a raised middle finger directed at a federal control board overseeing the island's finances.

For many Puerto Ricans still recovering from one of the United States' worst-ever disasters, on the back of the island's biggest public financial collapse, the scandal analysts and ordinary people are calling "Chatgate" or "Rickyleaks" has proven to be too much.

Thousands of protesters marched in the capital for a third day Monday to call for Rosselló's resignation. Police tried to disperse the marchers with pepper spray in front of the Fortaleza governor's residence, which was protected by barricades.

___

'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep,' 'Big Bang,' seek final Emmy nods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Game of Thrones" is seeking to claim the Emmy Awards version of the Iron Throne one last time.

When the Emmy nominations are released Tuesday, the HBO fantasy saga could be in the running for television's top honor for its eighth and final season. It's earned three previous top drama series awards and is the defending champ.

"The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong and "The Good Place" star D'Arcy Carden are set to announce top-category contenders at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. They'll be accompanied by TV academy chair and CEO Frank Scherma and academy president and COO Maury McIntyre.

Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage are among the "Game of Thrones" stars who could make the cut. Clarke is trying for her first best drama actress bid after earning a trio of supporting nominations, while Dinklage is a three-time Emmy winner who's competing again as a supporting actor.

Other drama series vying for top honors include "Killing Eve," ''Pose," ''Bodyguard," ''Ozark" and "This Is Us," the NBC drama that could be the sole broadcast series to earn a top bid.

___

Hawaii protesters vow 'prolonged struggle' against telescope

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (AP) — Protesters vowed to continue demonstrating against the construction of a giant telescope on top of a mountain some Native Hawaiians consider sacred after they spent the day blocking the road to the project site.

About a dozen elders, or kupuna, sat in chairs at the start of the road on Monday, committed to being arrested if need be. Another eight shackled themselves to each other over a grate in the road.

They acted after state officials announced they would close the road to the summit of Mauna Kea so they could begin bringing equipment to the construction site in coming days.

The confrontation was a dramatic start to what could be weeks or more of protests pitting scientific discovery against cultural preservation and indigenous rights.

Authorities didn't arrest anyone, saying their priority was installing concrete barriers along a nearby highway to create a buffer between speeding cars and the large numbers of people congregating in the area. No construction vehicles went up to the summit.