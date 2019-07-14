Trump defends border detention camps

US Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade enters the migrant tent city on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Donna, Texas. Joel Martinez

President Donald Trump is defending the conditions of the border detention facilities visited by Vice President Mike Pence on Friday.

Trump tweeted Sunday, saying the children's rooms were "well run and clean" while the men's facilities were "clean but crowded."

The president's account flies in the face of images from the visit and accounts from journalists present during Pence's tour of the McAllen, Texas, facility.

Hundreds of men were crowded in sweltering cages without cots. Some of the men said they were hungry and had been held in the foul-smelling caged room for 40 days or longer.

Pence's tour was meant to show the administration is providing adequate care for migrants but needs more money.

The scene he witnessed, though, sparked new criticism of the conditions facing migrants.