US service member killed in action in Afghanistan

The U.S. military says an American service member has been "killed in action" in Afghanistan but offered no further details about the service member's identity or circumstances surrounded the death.

In a telephone interview, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said the militant group was behind Saturday's killing, but offered no further details.

U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been holding talks with the Taliban in recent weeks to try and negotiate an end to the war in Afghanistan. The current conflict began in 2001 with the U.S.-led invasion to unseat the Taliban and hunt down al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

After nearly 18 years, it is America's longest war, in which over 2,400 American service members have died.

Separately, Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate claimed Friday's suicide attack that killed 6 people.