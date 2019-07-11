The Latest: Sudan ruling council says it foiled coup attempt

The Latest on attempted coup in Sudan (all times local):

10:35: p.m.

Sudan's ruling military council says at least 16 officers have been arrested after it foiled an attempted military coup.

The council said in a statement that the leader of the attempted coup was among the arrested. It did not reveal his name or rank.

Sudan state-run TV reported the attempted coup but provided no additional details.

10:20 p.m.

Sudan's state-run TV says the country's ruling military council has foiled an attempted military coup.

Thursday's report gave no details. The development comes as the military council and protest movement leaders are in discussions on a power-sharing deal.

The military and a pro-democracy coalition agreed last week on a joint sovereign council that will rule for a little over three years while elections are organized.

Both sides say a diplomatic push by the U.S. and its Arab allies was key to ending a weekslong standoff that raised fears of all-out civil war.