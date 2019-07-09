Fast-food worker shot to death during attempted robbery

A North Carolina police chief says a fast-food restaurant worker was killed and the suspect was wounded in a shooting during an attempted robbery.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney told reporters the worker was shot inside the Steak 'n Shake restaurant south of downtown Charlotte on Tuesday. Putney said a customer also was wounded.

The chief says Pineville police officers responding to the scene encountered the suspect and exchanged gunfire with him in the parking lot and wounded him. He said no officers were hurt, and added that a gun believed to belong to the suspect was recovered.

Pineville is located just south of Charlotte.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aerial views of the restaurant showed some people hugging police officers in the parking lot as other officers and emergency personnel worked the scene.