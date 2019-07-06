Hungary: Death toll in Danube River boat crash rises to 27

FILE - In this Saturday, June 1, 2019 file photo, flowers and flag of South Korea are laid on the Margit Bridge where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary. Hungarian police say a South Korean woman recovered from the Danube River has been identified as the 27th fatality of the May 29 crash between a tour boat and a cruise ship. Police said Saturday, July 6 that the body was found some 58 kilometers (36 miles) downstream from the scene of the accident at Budapest's Margit Bridge. AP Photo

Hungarian police say a South Korean woman recovered from the Danube River has been identified as the 27th fatality of the May 29 crash between a tour boat and a cruise ship.

Police said Saturday that the body was found at the village of Makad, 58 kilometers (36 miles) downstream from the scene of the collision at Budapest's Margit Bridge.

Twenty-five of the 33 South Koreans aboard the Hableany (Mermaid) tour boat have been confirmed dead, as well as the two-man Hungarian crew. One South Korean remains missing and seven were rescued.

The Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship is the only suspect so far in the nighttime collision.

The Hableany was raised from the Danube by a floating crane on June 11.