Boy who fell into Indiana pipe rescued during fireworks

This Thursday, July 4, 2019 photo shows the storm drain where a 5-year-old boy was successfully rescued after falling approximately 27 feet in Evansville, Ind. First responders said the drain was approximately 27 feet deep and did have water in it. However, the child, who was said to be about five years old, never lost consciousness while in the drain and was able to talk. MaCabe Brown

Authorities say a 5-year-old boy watching fireworks in Indiana was rescued after falling roughly 30 feet (9 meters) into a water-filled pipe.

A crowd watched as rescuers in Evansville lowered a swing-set seat into the pipe and pulled him up Thursday night. The fire department says the boy was not injured besides cuts and scrapes, and that he was alert the entire time. The effort lasted more than an hour.

It's unclear how the boy fell into the pipe, which had a lid and only was 16 inches (40 centimeters) in diameter. Air was pumped into the pipe to ensure sufficient oxygen.

Mark Mastison of the fire department says lowering the seat was "plan F." He says his crew "went through A through E already."