Michigan Rep. Justin Amash quitting Republican Party

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., left, joined at right Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member, by votes with Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee to subpoena presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway for not appearing before the panel after allegations that she repeatedly violated the Hatch Act, a federal law that limits political activity by government workers, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Back in May, Rep. Amash, a co-founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, became the first Republican member of Congress to suggest that President Donald Trump should be impeached, putting him at odds with the GOP. AP Photo

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the only Republican in Congress to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, said Thursday he is leaving the GOP because he has become disenchanted with partisan politics and "frightened by what I see from it."

In an opinion article published in the Washington Post , on July 4, Amash said partisan politics is damaging American democracy.

"I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party," Amash said. "I'm asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us."

Amash was the only Republican in Congress to call for impeachment proceedings against Trump, drawing the ire of many fellow Republicans and Trump.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Amash, who was considered a libertarian-leaning Republican in Congress, has represented Michigan's 3rd Congressional district in the western part of the state since 2011.