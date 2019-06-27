AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Democratic debate Part II: Clash of the front-runners

MIAMI (AP) — The Democrats' second presidential debate in two nights features most of the 2020 class' strongest competitors — according to early polling, at least — none with more to lose than former Vice President Joe Biden, who has party establishment backing but faces an increasingly restive and liberal base.

The second 10 candidates face each other and the nation Thursday night in a prime-time confrontation sure to underscore differences along lines of race, gender, generation and ideology that are starting to shape the party's winding search for a nominee to take on President Donald Trump.

Biden, who is 76, will stand at center stage, shoulder-to-shoulder with the fellow septuagenarian who is his ideological opposite: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist has pulled his party to the left on key issues, calling for a political revolution that would transform the private health care system into a government-financed one and mandate a redistribution of wealth.

Sanders' appeal relies on emotion, often anger. Biden preaches pragmatism and relative moderation.

And they represent only two of ten views on the stage Thursday night.

___

In Japan, Trump pushes allies on trade before meeting Putin

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — President Trump opened his most consequential trip of the year by plunging into a series of high-stakes meetings at an international summit in Japan on Friday by pushing allies on both trade and defense spending.

Trump met first with the G20 summit's host, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He will follow that with talks with the leaders of India and Germany before holding his first meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin since the special counsel found extensive evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

"We'll be discussing trade, we'll be discussing military," among other items, Trump said as he sat across from Abe for their discussions. He joked about his previous trip to Japan, in May, when he presented an award to a sumo wrestling champion in Tokyo.

"Everybody's talking about it all over the world," Trump said.

Moments earlier, as Abe officially welcomed Trump to the summit, the president waved over his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both senior White House aides, to stand with him for the official welcome photo. Trump will then meet with India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, whom he warned on Twitter the day before about tariffs on U.S. goods, and then later German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

___

Cold, cramped, filthy: Migrants describe border centers

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — At night, the teenage girl from Honduras wraps a thin foil blanket around herself and her infant son as they lie on a floor mat in the cold. The lights are glaring and sleepless children are crying. It's so crowded inside the caged area that there isn't space for her baby boy to crawl.

This is the 17-year-old's account, one of dozens filed in federal court this week by advocates for children locked away in the immigration system.

Every five days, she is given a shower and can brush her teeth. Her baby boy already had a fever and cough but she didn't dare ask to see a doctor, for fear it would prolong their detention at the Ursula facility in McAllen, Texas. She said she has been there nearly three weeks.

"He feels frozen to the touch," the girl said. "We are all so sad to be held in a place like this."

Her declaration was filed with a court in Los Angeles that oversees a long-standing settlement agreement over custody conditions for migrant children caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Teens and children, detained days or weeks by U.S. border authorities, described frigid cells where flu-stricken youngsters in dirty clothes ran fevers, vomited and cried with no idea when they would be getting out.

___

House sends Trump $4.6B border bill, yielding to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House voted Thursday to send President Donald Trump a bipartisan, Senate-drafted, $4.6 billion measure to care for migrant refugees detained at the southern border, capping a Washington skirmish in which die-hard liberals came out on the losing end in a battle with the White House, the GOP-held Senate and Democratic moderates.

The emergency legislation, required to ease overcrowded, often harsh conditions at U.S. holding facilities for migrants seeking asylum, mostly from Central American nations like Honduras and El Salvador, passed by a bipartisan 305-102 vote. Trump has indicated he'll sign it into law.

"A great job done by all!" Trump tweeted from his overseas trip.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reluctantly brought the Senate bill to a vote by after her plan to further strengthen rules for treatment of migrant refugees ran into intractable opposition from Republican lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence. Many moderate Democrats split with Pelosi as well, undercutting her earlier efforts, which faded shortly after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would swiftly reject them.

The legislation contains more than $1 billion to shelter and feed migrants detained by the border patrol and almost $3 billion to care for unaccompanied migrant children who are turned over the Department of Health and Human Services. It rejects an administration request for additional Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention beds, however, and contains provisions designed to prevent federal immigration agents from going after immigrants living in the country illegally who seek to care for unaccompanied children.

___

What to watch on debate night: Biden, Bernie and other stars

WASHINGTON (AP) — Same stage. Same rules. But the Democrats' second back-to-back debate is fueled by star power.

Debate night No. 2 marks the first time top-tier presidential candidates will confront one another in person over who is the best fit to lead the Democratic effort to oust President Donald Trump in 2020.

The sheer star power of the showdown Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern amps up the pressure on candidates to stand out, pile on, fend off attacks or just survive. It's Joe Biden's night to show he commands the field. But it's Bernie Sanders' chance to show he's the one who understands today's Democratic Party. Pete Buttigieg could try to sound like a leader on the national stage, and Kamala Harris may aim to make a more personal impression.

For all 10 candidates on stage in Miami, the forum is a chance for Americans to try to picture the contenders as formidable foes to Trump over two hours of lightning-round questions.

Here's what to watch on the second night of the first presidential debates, airing on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo:

___

Democrats in Miami for debate journey to child migrant camp

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — As a national furor unfolded over the harsh conditions immigrant children are being subjected to in the U.S., Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren climbed a step ladder and waved at teenagers being held behind a chain-link fence covered with a mesh screen.

"These children pose no threat to people here in the United States of America," the Massachusetts senator told reporters when she was back on solid ground, "and yet they are locked up here for weeks, for months, because our government is following a policy of inflicting maximum pain on families that flee here trying to build a better life."

Warren is one of nearly a dozen White House hopefuls who transformed the nation's largest child migrant detention center into a must-stop destination on the campaign trail. With presidential debates Wednesday and Thursday in nearby Miami, candidates were eager to visit Homestead to turn the facility into a symbol of the Trump administration's harsh treatment of young migrants.

That treatment could become a galvanizing issue for Americans following the drownings earlier this week of a Salvadoran man and his toddler daughter, captured by a journalist in a searing photograph.

By Thursday, three more presidential candidates visited the site, with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders each climbing the same step ladders as Warren to peer at the children over the wall.

___

Court decision could set up fights over race gerrymandering

WASHINGTON (AP) — When North Carolina drew its most recent political maps, state leaders split a historically black university in Greensboro into two congressional districts that critics say diluted the voting power of African Americans on campus.

Lawmakers defended it as partisan gerrymandering — a tactic that the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block Thursday. But opponents cite it as a classic example where political gerrymandering can have racial consequences.

"It's partisan, but it's also based on race as well," said Kylah Guion, a junior at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her university is one of the largest areas of black young voters in North Carolina.

Experts and advocates say the court's decision to stay out of partisan gerrymandering decisions with its ruling on Thursday may make it more difficult to suss out and remedy illegal political line drawing meant to diminish the voting power of minorities.

Dividing voters by race is still illegal in the United States and can be banned by the federal courts. But the high court decided it could not rule on cases where lawmakers divvy up voters by party to give themselves advantages during elections.

___

Democrats' use of Spanish in debate evokes praise, eye rolls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke answered a question about marginal tax rates in Spanish. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey showed off his Spanish skills while discussing his ideas on immigration reform. Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, who is Mexican American, gave part of his closing statement in Spanish.

The Democratic presidential hopefuls peppered their statements with Spanish on Wednesday night in Miami during the first televised debate of the 2020 election, evoking praise from some Latino activists and eye rolls from others.

Their efforts were a testament to the fact that Latinos are on track to be the largest minority racial or ethnic group eligible to vote in 2020 with 32 million, according to figures from the Pew Research Center. That amounts to about 13 percent of the electorate, and the population is strong in such key states as Arizona, Florida and Colorado.

But using the Spanish language to woo voters is a double-edged sword: Advocates looking for clues about how candidates would respond to issues facing Latinos in the United States saw the gestures as promising and sincere. Critics called the moves "hispandering" — a term used to describe pandering to the Hispanic community.

It's a delicate balance and after the debate, which also was televised on Telemundo, O'Rourke, who is white, and Booker, who is black, were mocked on social media with widely shared memes that made fun of their Spanish. The criticism ranged from ridiculing their accents to laughing at their imperfect grammar.

___

Drowned father, daughter left humble origins in El Salvador

SAN MARTIN, EL Salvador (AP) — Julia Pérez makes a living selling pupusas, traditional Salvadoran stuffed pastries, to residents of the Altavista neighborhood who rise before dawn and rush to buses bound for their jobs in the capital about 12 miles (20 kilometers) away.

One of her regulars was Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, who would arrive on his motorcycle with his toddler daughter, Valeria, to grab a quick bite or pick up the savory treats to go.

That is until they drowned this week in each other's arms while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, a tragedy captured in a heartbreaking photograph that has prompted an outpouring of grief from around the globe.

"It shocked me. I broke out in tears when I found out," Pérez said. "I saw the images and I didn't know it was them, how sad to see that. Later I learned it was little Oscar and Valeria."

The neighborhood left behind by Martínez and his family is a humble bedroom community where many people commute to nearby San Salvador, leaving behind only the elderly and the very young during the day. The notorious 18th Street gang is present there, though residents say violence and extortion has eased.

___

De Blasio shouts Cuban revolutionary slogan at Miami rally

MIAMI (AP) — New York City mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio shouted a Spanish slogan associated with Cuba's Communist revolution at a rally Thursday, drawing criticism in a city heavily influenced by exiles who fled Fidel Castro's rule.

He later apologized on Twitter, saying he didn't understand the history and significance of the phrase "Hasta la Victoria, siempre!"

Fresh from his appearance late Wednesday in a Democratic debate in which candidates pointedly spoke Spanish to appeal to Hispanic voters, de Blasio went to Miami International Airport to join cargo workers in the heavily Hispanic city. They are striking over what they call appalling working conditions.

De Blasio said he would stand by the workers "every step of the way." He also shouted "Hasta la Victoria, siempre!" __ or "Until victory, always" __ a phrase most associated with revolutionary leader Che Guevara. It also became a rallying cry for Castro.

Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Democrat from Miami, delivered a sharp rebuke on Twitter in which she said she was "utterly disgusted."