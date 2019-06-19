Senate panel approves emergency aid for migrant refugees

A group of migrants arriving from Guatemala disembark from a raft in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The number of migrants taking rafts at the busy Ciudad Hidalgo crossing point appears to have decreased significantly in recent days amid fears of a pending deployment of the National Guard along the southern border. AP Photo

A key Senate panel has given bipartisan approval to a modified version of President Donald Trump's $4 billion-plus request to care for tens of thousands of migrant refuges massing at the southern border.

The $4.6 billion measure swept through the Appropriations Committee by a 30-1 vote on its way to a floor vote next week. The Democratic-controlled House has yet to unveil its version of the bill as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has struggled to win support from the chamber's potent Hispanic Caucus.

The legislation contains $2.9 billion to care for unaccompanied migrant children — more than 50,000 children have been referred to government care since October — and $1.3 billion to care for adult migrants. There's also money to hire new judges to decide asylum claims.