Indian PM arrives in Maldives on 1st trip since reelection

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives on Saturday on his first official overseas trip since being elected to a second term.

It's the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the South Asian archipelago nation in eight years.

Modi was meeting with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday evening. He was then scheduled to address the Maldives' Parliament.

In a Twitter message posted soon after landing in the Maldives, Modi said his visit "indicates the importance India attaches to strong ties with the Republic of Maldives and the desire to boost cooperation in various spheres."

India had been concerned with former Maldivian President Yameen Abdul Gayoom's leaning toward China, which is seeking more influence in the Indian Ocean region. Yameen had pledged support to China's "Belt and Road" initiative and China invested in many infrastructure projects in the Maldives.

Modi will travel to Sri Lanka, another of India's neighbors, on Sunday for a one-day visit to the island nation. His choice of the Maldives and Sri Lanka for his first overseas trip since being reelected this spring "underlines the continued emphasis that the government lays on the neighborhood first policy," Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said ahead of Modi's trip.

Since first becoming prime minister in 2014, Modi has stressed a "neighborhood first" policy for the South Asian region, promising neighbors the benefits of India's economic growth.

The Maldives mended ties with India with Solih's election as president last year. Solih's first overseas trip was to India, and since then, several Maldivian ministers have visited India for bilateral talks.