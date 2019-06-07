Construction to begin soon on taller White House fence

The fence surrounding the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Friday, May 24, 2019. Approval was given for a new and taller fence around the White House complex in 2017 and now construction of a almost 13-foot tall fence is slated to begin this summer. AP Photo

The White House is getting a new 13-foot fence, almost double its current height, to help keep intruders out.

The Secret Service says the $64 million construction project will soon begin on what eventually will be a 13-foot, 1-inch (3.96-meter) fence, including wider and stronger pickets.

The existing fence stands about 6-feet, 6 inches (1.83-meters) tall.

The Secret Service, which provides security protection for the president and the White House, declined to provide details of the state-of-the-art security features it says will be part of the new barrier.

Officials concluded that a taller fence was needed after a series of breaches of White House security, including in September 2014, when a Texas man carrying a knife scaled the fence, sprinted across the North Lawn and entered the White House.