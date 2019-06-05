Pentagon ends reviews of Niger ambush that killed 4 soldiers

The Pentagon says it has officially concluded its reviews of a 2017 ambush in the African nation of Niger that left four U.S. soldiers dead.

It says it found the discipline meted out to nine individuals to be adequate.

Wednesday's release of the 176-page unclassified report's findings ends more than a year of reviews since the Pentagon's internal investigation first wrapped up.

That report found "no single failure or deficiency" for what happened.

U.S. soldiers were on a mission to capture or kill a high-level Islamic State group leader in West Africa when they were outnumbered and attacked by more than 100 extremists.

The Army has approved nine awards for valor, including four awarded posthumously to the soldiers killed in the ambush and ensuing firefight.