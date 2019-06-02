Top House Dem says impeachment needs more public support

Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., pauses for reporters on the way to a Democratic Caucus where members will hear from former CIA Director John Brennan about the situation in Iran, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. AP Photo

A top House leader says Democrats may eventually launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, but not until they have more public support.

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, the Democratic whip, said Sunday on CNN, that with several House investigations under way, "We have already begun."

Clyburn, who is the third-ranking House Democrat, said he understands some people want Congress to do more. But he said, "We have to bring the public along."

House Democrats are investigating Trump on several fronts in the aftermath of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russian investigation.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stopped of opening an impeachment inquiry, saying the committees should continue their work to build an "ironclad" case.