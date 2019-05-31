Sanders, Harris seek Hispanic votes at California forum

FILE - In this Sunday, May 19, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talks during her first campaign organizing event at Los Angeles Southwest College in Los Angeles. Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are among the candidates coming to court thousands of party faithful at the California Democratic Party convention on Saturday, June 1, 2019. AP Photo

Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris are dueling over Hispanic votes in California.

The two prominent Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to appear Friday at a forum organized by immigrant rights activists in Pasadena.

There will be tough competition to win over Latino voters in the state, where Hispanics represent the largest ethnic group and favor Democrats in their politics.

But candidates also can expect a skeptical look from many Latino voters who have heard promises for years about immigration reform that never arrived.

Expected to join Sanders and Harris at the event are fellow Democratic contenders Julian Castro, a former Obama administration housing secretary, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

This weekend, 14 rivals seeking the 2020 nomination head to San Francisco for a state Democratic convention.