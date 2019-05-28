Search for missing 5-year-old Utah girl stretches into day 4

This image taken on Friday, May 24, 2019, from a surveillance camera and released by the Logan City Police Department shows Alex Whipple, who police are seeking the public's help in finding. The search for a missing 5-year-old girl has stretched into a fourth day in Utah, with police saying Whipple, her uncle is a suspect in her disappearance. (Logan City Police Department via AP)

The search for a missing 5-year-old girl has stretched into a fourth day in Utah, with police saying her 21-year-old uncle is the suspect in her disappearance.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen told reporters Tuesday that investigators have "strong evidence" including DNA linking Alex Whipple to the disappearance of Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley. She was reported missing Saturday morning.

Jensen says the girl is believed to be hurt. He did not elaborate.

Whipple was found in a rural area and arrested Saturday. He is in custody on a probation violation and has not been charged in the girl's disappearance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Whipple has a criminal record that includes an assault involving domestic violence, possession of a stolen vehicle and drug-related charges.

It's unknown if he has an attorney.