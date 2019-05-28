NJ Transit bus kills boy, 10, who was riding bike

A New Jersey Transit bus has struck and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bike.

The accident occurred on Memorial Day in Bergenfield. Police responded to 911 calls shortly before 4 p.m.

They tell The North Jersey Record that the bus was making a left turn when it struck the boy as he was entering a crosswalk. Police also said the driver was a 58-year-old woman from Paterson, who was treated and released from a hospital after suffering distress following the accident.

No charges had been filed by late Monday.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.