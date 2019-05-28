Sentencing set for Alabama man in $2M scam

A man who pleaded guilty to federal charges in a $2 million scam that sucked in an Alabama town is due in state court to face additional counts.

Records show Kyle Sandler has signed papers showing he plans to plead guilty Tuesday to a state theft charge involving more than $2,500 that was taken from a bank.

A federal judge already has sentenced Sander to a more than five-year term, and the state case will resolve criminal charges against the man.

Sandler founded a business called The Round House in 2014 and lured in dozens of investors. Sandler portrayed himself as a wealthy former Google executive to snag investors in the town of Opelika (Oh-puh-LIE-kuh).

State prosecutors aren't recommending additional time, but the final decision is up to a judge.